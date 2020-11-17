A group of 62 protestors sceptical about COVID-19 has taken public health chief Charmaine Gauci and Health Minister Chris Fearne to court, saying they have caused "national panic" over the pandemic.

In a judicial protest filed on Tuesday, the group argued that Gauci introduced a series of restrictions as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 without first declaring a public state of emergency.

They also raised doubts over the results of the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test used to detect coronavirus and commonly referred to as the swab test, while they also protested the restrictions in place for asymptomatic carriers.

People who are healthy are being labelled as sick and a danger to others without any scientific evidence, the group argued.

Healthy people cannot be ordered to quarantine, they insisted.

Gauci was also accused of not carrying out proper due diligence when introducing measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

The group wants Gauci to revoke decisions that, they said, medically do not make any sense, including the wearing of face masks in open spaces, social distancing that prevents family gatherings and other rules related to relatives' burials.

Measures and regulations that force establishments, clubs and schools to act as "police with the protestors and all citizens" should be revoked, they demanded.

And going beyond COVID-19, the 62 protestors also want the transmission of 4G plus and 5G technology to be stopped until "the safety of the radio frequencies is established".

The judicial protest was signed by lawyers Rodolfo Ragonesi and Davina Sullivan.