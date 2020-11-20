Health Minister Chris Fearne has been elected to the board of the One Health Global Leaders Group, which advises international health organisations such as the WHO and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the group will be focusing its efforts on ways in which countries are protecting their population from antimicrobial resistance, as this could lead to the spread of disease that is resistant to existing treatment.

The group is made up of 26 prime ministers, ministers and health professionals.

Fearne said he felt honoured that Malta will have a voice within a highly-esteemed group and thanked the international scientific community for its trust.