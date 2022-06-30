Health Minister Chris Fearne has ordered a review of legislation to ensure medical professionals are not stopped from saving lives.

Answering questions from the media about local abortion laws, following the case of an American tourist whose request to terminate a non-viable pregnancy was refused by health authorities, the health minister said he believes there should be nothing in the law that precludes medical staff from saving lives.

Andrea Prudente was 16 weeks pregnant when she began bleeding profusely while on holiday in Malta and was told by doctors that the pregnancy was no longer viable. She was eventually transferred to Spain where she had an abortion.

On Monday, a group of 135 doctors have signed a judicial protest asking for a review of Malta's blanket ban on abortion care

On Thursday, Fearne said has asked for a review of the relevant legislation to check whether any parts preclude doctors from providing a service as necessary in any instance. He is currently awaiting feedback.

'AG does not take action against professionals saving lives'

In the meantime, he has been assured that in cases such as that of the American couple, which he said was not an isolated one, the Attorney General did not take action against professionals carrying out their duty and saving lives.

Fearne clarified that the couple did not suffer a miscarriage, but there were complications with the woman's pregnancy.

Asked specifically whether, as health minister, he felt local abortion laws safeguarded the physical and mental health of women carrying the foetus, he reiterated his comment about medical professionals, adding: "I've asked for a review to ensure the law helps, not precludes staff from carrying out their duty".