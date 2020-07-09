Chris Froome – a four-time winner of the Tour de France – will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, the cycling team announced on Thursday.

“Chris’s current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it,” said team boss Dave Brailsford.

Froome, 35, said: “It has been a phenomenal decade with the team (previously Team Sky). We have achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories.

“I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team Ineos.”