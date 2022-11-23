Digitalisation and consultancy firm iMovo Limited has announced the appointment of Chris Gatt as the company's new head of engineering.

In his new role, Gatt will be responsible for the day-to-day operational management of the technology team, including the Data Science team. Gatt is a highly experienced professional with over 20 years of experience in technical, advisory and project management positions in various government organisations and the private sector both in Malta and abroad.

He has extensive experience in various technical areas including IT architecture, software development, server infrastructure, networks, databases and business intelligence. Over the years, he has also gained extensive experience in leading multidisciplinary technical teams.

Prior to joining iMovo, Gatt led the Product Engineering and Architecture, Quality Assurance and Business Applications departments at PTL Ltd, where he was responsible for developing product architecture roadmaps and blueprints and focused on technological and technical aspects of sound technical architecture and software development. Most recently, Chris was Managing Director at Apco Ltd, responsible for day-to-day operations.

Commenting on his recent appointment Gatt said: “I’ve always been intrigued with computer science and technology in general and how such practices can be packaged together by IT gurus to provide value to customers while building successful businesses.

"I am also a strong believer that a successful team can only be achieved once teamwork, transparency and trust is ingrained in its daily modus operandi. I am really excited in joining the iMovo team and taking forward the super talented data science, customer experience and CRM engineering teams.”

iMovo Limited is an innovative market leader in Digitalisation and Advisory services. iMovo helps companies to transform digitally and improve their operations across the entire business spectrum – from management decision making through powerful analytics, to efficient sales management, marketing automation, robotic process automation and customer services operations. iMovo offers also offers customisation, implementation and integration services utilising recognised products such as Microsoft Power BI and Power Automate, Qlik, Salesforce, Tableau, Talend, UI Path and Zendesk, to name a few.

Starting out as a pioneer in the field of CRM and Business Intelligence more than 10 years ago, iMovo now serves customers across a number of markets including UK, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, and the Middle East. iMovo is a privately held company headquartered in Malta.