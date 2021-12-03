Ben Camille met with Nationalist Party strategist Chris Peregin during this week’s edition of GAMEON.

Peregin spoke about his decision to leave his managing post at LovinMalta to enter politics and join the Nationalist Party.

During the interview, Peregin gave a few details on his journey and said that he always felt that he was an activist but said that he never wanted to do student politics from the perspective of SDM and Pulse.

He said that he tried for two years to get the groups, including Pulse and SDM to join as one independent team, and then he joined the journalistic group at University which eventually led him to be hired by the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta