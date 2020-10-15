Chris Soler has been selected by a commission of retired judges to serve as State Advocate, succeeding Victoria Buttigieg, who last month was appointed Attorney General.

The commission, which selected Soler after a call for applications, was formed of former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi and former judges Lawrence Quintano and Antonio Mizzi.

Soler became a lawyer 20 years ago and served in the criminal court and as a university lecturer in criminal law.

More recently he served in legal services at the university and was chairman of the Refugees Appeals Board.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis congratulated him on his appointment.