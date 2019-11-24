Today’s readings: 2 Samuel 5, 1-3; Colossians 1, 12-20; Luke 23, 35-43.

The kingdom of Christ and the kingdoms of this world have always been in stark contrast. We have to beware the danger of minimising that contrast, thinking that we can have it both ways. In today’s gospel, those crucifying Jesus put also on his cross the declaration “This is the king of the Jews”. Christ’s kingship in our environments cannot be reduced to merely having crucifixes on our office walls or in our public religious manifestations to make believe that we still honour Christ’s kingdom.

Christ’s leadership is not of a political nature, but surely it has political implications if we allow it to impact on our lives and on our commitment to save the world. The crucifixion, which continues in the suffering of so many people and which disfigures humanity’s face, is what we know through experience. We can only acknowledge the lordship of Christ through faith.

If we revisit today’s gospel narrative of Christ’s crucifixion, various characters stand out with whom we can identify. There were those who were just watching, whose silence amounted to complicity in the injustice perpetrated. There were the leaders who jeered at him, remaining to the end blind to grasp the truth. There were also those who mocked him, probably an easy way to hide from facing their own reality.

With these, there was also an 11th hour criminal convert who intuited who Jesus could have been and opened his eyes just in time. His “Remember me” was a sincere plea addressed to someone in whose books he knew he would be lucky to be included. Where do we really stand in this picture?

Today it is anachronistic to speak of kings. Christ the king actually means Christ is Lord, he is risen. That is our Easter proclamation. What we are celebrating exactly today is our belief that however distorted life is, and however humanity and the universe may be in distress, we can still hope in him who did not succumb to death and who makes us share in his glory and power to be committed to build a better world.

Today’s second reading from St Paul’s letter to the Colossians is a hymn of exaltation to Christ, the image of the unseen God in whom all things were created. Paul concludes this hymn by saying that “Now the Church is his body” – that same body which in the gospel text is hanged on a cross – powerless and impotent – yet a wounded healer.

This is the story of Christianity, narrated and lived for hundreds of years by countless generations, a story of powerlessness and weakness interspersed with the glorious witness of myriads of believers whose unwavering strength has always been light in the world’s darkness. We very often forget that, as Jesus himself often claimed, his kingdom is not of this world. The more we seek to establish Christ’s kingdom in earthly terms, the less credible we are.

The measure of the Church’s presence in the world and in our societies is not the glorious Christ but the crucified Christ. There was no place for Jesus when he was born in Bethlehem, outside the city walls. There was no place for his truth within the walls of the religion of Jerusalem. For this he was mocked and eventually eliminated. This is an ongoing story when we consider that in our culture there seems to be no place for Christ to be king.

Yet our problem today seems to be that the Christ who was the wounded healer, is not always the Christ we preach or that transpires from what we stand for. Truly there is no place today in our societies for Christ to be king in the manner we always thought he should be. We continue to perpetuate models of our being Church that are anachronistic and fail to grasp the simple truth of the cross that belies our often sought-after militancy.

The Church belongs where crucified people are and its call is not to be at the centre of the world stage but in the geographical and existential peripheries. The scene of the crucifixion shows how the authority of divine love could not be taken away from Jesus even when stripped of everything and rendered so vulnerable. It is when the Church is vulnerable, stripped of its power and pomp, that people can more easily engage with it, belonging to a body that is suffering, crowned with thorns rather than jewels, feebly proclaiming not itself, but God’s healing power.