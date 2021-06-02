A silhouette design on Għasri church’s façade and a matching illuminated banner in the village square, both with expressive Eucharist symbolism, will be launched to mark the feast of Christ the Saviour (Corpus Christi).

One can read the publication Il-Korpus and admire a Carrara marble statue – a replica of the parish titular statue of Christ the Saviour – at Salvu Gambin Street, which was inaugurated earlier this year.

The titular statue was taken out of its niche earlier this week and the anointing of the sick was administered to the 60+ yesterday. Today, tomorrow and Friday will be days of triduum.

On these days, Fr Charles Sultana will deliver a catechetical homily on the Eucharist. On Saturday, after solemn Mass, a Eucharistic procession will be held in church. On Sunday, the liturgical solemnity of Corpus Christi, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Mass at 8.30am. A solemn Mass with homily by Fr Franklyn Vella will be held at 6.30pm.

Parish priest Edward Xuereb is urging all parishioners to take part in church events.

“This year, we cannot celebrate outdoor festivities due to the pandemic... so let’s make the most of it and participate fully in the church activities,” Mgr Xuereb said.

This year, the parish is also celebrating the first centenary of its foundation on December 16, 1921, during the bishopric of Fra John Mary Camilleri. Celebrations commemorating the event will be held in December.

To mark the event, historian Toni Calleja will be publishing a book on Għasri parish priests.