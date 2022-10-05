Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie are injured, the club confirmed on Wednesday, leaving the Catalans with seven players sidelined ahead of crucial games.
Denmark centre-back Christensen suffered a sprained ankle in the 1-0 Champions League defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday, and is a doubt for matches including the Clasico on October 16.
“Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle,” said Barca in a statement.
