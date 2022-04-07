Andreas Christensen has urged Chelsea to take a “nothing to lose” approach if they are to revive their season following Wednesday’s convincing 3-1 loss at home to Real Madrid.

Blues centre-back Christensen was given a tough time by Real hat-trick hero Karim Benzema, as well as Vincius Junior, as the title-holders were well beaten in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final.

It was a fine return to Stamford Bridge for former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti but a rather more sobering occasion for Denmark defender Christensen, who was replaced at half-time.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already said it is beyond his side to turn around their fortunes in the second leg against the Spanish giants.

