Fr Antonio Borg recently presented a copy of his recent publication, Antropologia Cristiana, to Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma. This erudite book can be best appreciated by those who have some previous knowledge in Christian anthropology.

The book, written in Italian, sets its trend of thought from the fact that contemporary man, the apex of creation, is not ready to conform his life in accordance with his nature, but wants to trasform his nature in compliance with his aims and projects.

The three fundamental concepts – the human person, moral natural law and the law of Christ – and the relationship between the three, form the basis of this study.

Fr Borg studied philosophy and moral theology at the Pontifical Gregoriana University in Rome, taught at the Gozo seminary and INSERM, was vice president of the Interdiocesean Theological Commission of Malta and Gozo and attended international congresses in Rome, Milan, Munster and Berlin.