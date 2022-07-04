Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to reports on Monday.

United manager Erik ten Hag made the three-year contract offer to Eriksen after the Dane’s impressive comeback with Brentford.

The 30-year-old is reported to have a verbal agreement with United and will officially complete his move to Old Trafford after a medical.

Eriksen’s impending switch to United completes an incredible return after his brush with death last year.

He had a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark at the European Championship and was forced to leave Inter after recovering due to Serie A health regulations.

Eriksen, fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator, proved his form and fitness during a loan spell at Brentford in the second half of last season.

Click here for more details.