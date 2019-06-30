The Pastoral Formation Institute (PFI) and several other Church entities are organising various Christian formation courses during the 2019-20 academic year starting in October.

The PFI is organising nine courses as follows: Developing Environmental Responsibility (MQF Level 4), coordinated by Fr Mark Ciantar; The Human Experience of God in Prayer (MQF Level 4), coordinated by Sr Marie Scicluna, RSCJ; The Jewish Roots of Christianity, coordinated by Joseph Ciappara (MQF Level 5); The Way of Beauty: Discovering Faith Through Art (MQF Level 4), coordinated by Gulia Privitelli; Family Ministry (MQF Level 5), coordinated by Marylene Savona-Ventura; Ecumenism (MQF Level 5), coordinated by Rev. Prof. Hector Scerri; Pastoral Care – Chaplaincy in Schools (MQF Level 6), coordinated by Sr Alexandra Chircop; The Spiritual Dimension in Health Care (MQF Level 6), coordinated by Dr Josephine Attard; and Theology (MQF Level 5) coordinated by Dorianne Buttigieg.

Formation to meet needs of contemporary society

Most of the courses will be held at the Catholic Institute in Floriana. Other PFI courses are being offered by the Augustinian Institute, the Carmelite Institute, the Cana Movement, the University of Malta’s Faculty of Theology, the Secretariat for Catechesis and Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Kattolika.

The PFI was set up by the local Church in 2007 with the aim of offering formation to meet needs of contemporary society. Its courses are accredited by the Malta Qualifications Council and lead to a Gene­ral Education Award or a Higher Education Award.

The prospectus for the 2019-2020 academic year may be downloaded from the website below.

For further information, e-mail pfimalta@gmail.com.

www.maltapfi.org/courses.php