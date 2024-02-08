Days before he launches his 2024 Red Bull car, team supremo Christian Horner finds himself at the centre of a potentially damaging storm involving accusations of inappropriate behaviour from one of his employees.

The bombshell news dropped on Monday with Red Bull confirming they had launched an investigation against the man who has orchestrated the Austrian drinks company’s phenomenal success on the track.

Since Horner turned his back on trying to make it as a racing driver he found his true vocation in management.

Appointed as the youngest team principal in the Formula One paddock aged 31 in 2005 he has overseen six constructors championships and seven drivers titles - a remarkable achievement by any yardstick.

