Last season’s Men’s League finalists and Knock-Out winners Mellieha Libertas have appointed Italian coach Christian Narciso, the club announced on Monday.

Narciso, having coached in Denmark and Sardinia last season, joins the squad ahead of the coming 2022-23 season in which Libertas will be looking to continue their progress after reaching new heights under Adrian Mifsud, appointed club secretary on Saturday.

