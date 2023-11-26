Two eloquent images: the first is our land – dry and craving for the first drops of rainwater. Satellite images confirm what our eyes see at ground level, the yellowish hues of dried-up grass and dust clinging everywhere.

The second image is from Florence’s Cathedral, which in 1418 had been under construction for more than a century. A gargantuan structure promising to be the biggest cathedral of the time. However, it lacked one important feature, a vault that would close it off and make it complete. Nobody, as yet, was up to the task.

As I wrote this article, the first storm could be heard approaching, and by the end of it, the first drops were already leaving their mark on the ground. A dry, weary land and a cathedral with no dome. Two striking images of things that are incomplete, in waiting. But waiting for what?

The best word that fits what these two realities need is a ‘rebirth’ or in the jargon of art history, a ‘renaissance’. And as we approach the end of the liturgical year, and Advent being on our doorstep, we remember that most if not all of our life is in need of a renaissance in some form or another.

The people of Florence were giving up on finishing the massive project of the cathedral, until finally Filippo Brunelleschi showed up with an innovative model of construction. Something new was needed for the project to finally be completed. The stalemate was due to one big exercise of forgetfulness. People at the time had forgotten how to build high buildings and closing them off with ceilings that could withstand their own weight. Buttresses had been utilised in the previous centuries to hold the ceiling’s weight from all the sides of cathedrals.

Every renaissance needs two ingredients: A look unto the past to retrieve the important wisdom that is sometimes forgotten; and something new and innovative that breaks down rigid ideas and preconceptions

A renaissance was in order that would draw inspiration from long-forgotten wisdom that Brunelleschi would observe in the Pantheon in Rome and among the ruins of the Romans. The Florentine architect, however, brought his own innovations, new tools, and a new perspective enabled him to do the unthinkable but desirable completion of the project.

Every recipe for a renaissance that is worthy of its name needs two ingredients: a look unto the past to retrieve the important wisdom that is sometimes forgotten; and something new and innovative that breaks down rigid ideas and preconceptions. The two go together without excluding each other.

Every renaissance also has its right timing. For Florence, it was due by the early 15th century; for our dry, weary land it was almost the end of November. No matter how late the first rain came, and no matter how much we thought it would never come, new life always pours down gratuitously over our heads.

A new season of Advent intensifies in us a desire to yearn for a rebirth, in whichever form it is needed in our lives. Nobody believed Brunelleschi when he presented his model. Similarly, it will take some time for this rain to manifest itself as new life on the ground and in the trees.

Rebirths take time, and their fruit take even longer to appear and mature. They need patience, the wisdom of old and fresh ingenuity, but most of all, an expectant and yearning heart. Rebirths will keep beckoning at the door of our heart.

