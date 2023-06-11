The debate on artificial intelligence (AI) is now widespread. While there are arguments in favour of the opportunities this technology provides in terms of efficiency and economic growth, others try to measure its risk; the prospect of AI creates anxiety and fear of the unknown.

AI technology is transforming human relationships, to the extent that an NGO, the Future of Life Institute (of which Elon Musk is a member) is calling for a six-month “pause” in the further development of AI to reflect on its impact on humanity.

The Vatican is taking an important role in this debate. A number of initiatives led by Vatican dicasteries are probing into ethical and responsibility issues related to this advanced technology. The ‘Minerva Dialogues’, held earlier this year and organised by the Dicastery for Education and Culture with the participation of scientists and specialists, debated the effect of AI on society. Way back in 2020, the Pontifical Academy for Life had signed a document, together with representatives of businesses including Microsoft and IBM, and government, to promote an ethical approach to AI.

The main concern is that AI can access data that goes beyond human possibilities, and if unchecked, it can promote disinformation and other serious disruptions. A research study conducted among AI researchers last year showed that 48 per cent thought there was at least 10 per cent chance that the impact of AI would be “extremely bad e.g. human extinction”.

Pope Francis says: “it is unacceptable that decisions about someone’s life and future are entrusted to an algorithm”.

The points emerging from these debates centre around AI’s impact on human dignity and the common good. Pope Francis encourages technological development that “respects the values of inclusion, transparency, security, equity, privacy and reliability”. He also joined in the call that these developments need to be regulated by international organisations, to make business “accountable for the social and cultural impact of their products”.

Pope Francis’s concern is that this technology will create further inequality and social exclusion. “The concept of intrinsic human dignity requires us to recognise the fact that a person’s fundamental value cannot be measured by data alone” and that we cannot allow that algorithms distract us from the human values of “compassion, mercy, forgiveness and, above all, the hope that people are able to change”.

The pope says that while AI simulates human capabilities it does not have human qualities. The technology cannot take into consideration the “phenomena of experience and conscience”. Technology businesses are seeking philosophers and theologians to assist them to design guidelines to avoid or mitigate the expected overwhelming impact the technology can have on humanity. The main questions centre around: What is human? What is consciousness? What are values? What is the purpose of life?

Pope Francis remains optimistic on the value technology to promote human well-being and flourishing. Addressing the Minerva Dialogues, he speaks of his conviction that the search of both believers and non-believers for solutions to fundamental questions of ethics, science and art are part of the search for the meaning of life, a path to peace and integral human development.

The challenge as always is to have this advanced technology harnessed into an ethical framework.

