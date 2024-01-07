It may sound absurd and out of joint to state that for Catholics the purpose of work is to redeem us and lead us towards our salvation. Yet this reality lies at the core of Catholic social teaching.

Too many of us get bogged down in the morass of the contentious ideological debates between socialism and capitalism. But we fail to realise that both systems are flawed by excluding the spiritual dimension of man.

By its very nature, Catholic teaching on every aspect of our lives is directed towards making us virtuous people by empowering us into wanting to do what is good for ourselves, for our families and the community. But, above all, it aims to make us desire to do what is best for our soul.

Needless to say, in such a milieu, the value of the human person lies at the centre. Both socialism and unbridled capitalism, no matter how watered down, are deeply flawed as both concepts believe an economic system can lead us to a man-made utopia.

Our faith underscores that the basic purpose of man is to redeem himself. This implies the cultivation of virtue as well as the promotion and creation of political structures that promote virtuous living. Both are crucial

Socialism has always been censored by the Church, although it recognises that moderate socialism has abandoned the merciless class warfare and the complete abolition of private ownership advocated by the undiluted socialism as practised in communist countries.

As early as 1931, Pius XI recognised in his landmark encyclical Quadrogesimo Annus that reformed socialism was moving towards the just demands of Christian social reformers.

Yet Catholic social teaching has always stressed that there is a lot more to sound economics than the purely utilitarian. The Church teaches and promotes a society in which all of life functions as a harmonious whole, leading to our ultimate destination.

Such social endeavour underpins the health of the family as well as the common good. Therefore, it is imperative that Christians, and Catholics in particular, inform themselves and commit themselves to striving to live virtuous lives. They should also involve themselves politically to build up frameworks that support and promote such positive behaviour.

Such developments do not just happen. Good intentions are not enough. It is distressing to note the widespread ignorance of Catholic social teaching that is so crucial for our authentic emancipation.

It does not need much acumen to realise that our country’s current economic system fails to recognise these fundamental values. One need only mention as examples the insurmountable hurdles faced by couples embarking on forming a family, the scandalous degradation of the environment, the promotion of an unsustainable construction frenzy controlled by a few powerful operators, the increasing stranglehold of large, often foreign, companies on certain services, and the reliance on exploited cheap labour of third-country nationals to underpin the economy.

The ever-increasing dependence on government-sponsored support may cushion the immediate social needs and win the government votes, but such short-term and often unsustainable methods do not respect the true empowerment of people.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that in our country, we urgently need to rethink our current economic model and change direction.

