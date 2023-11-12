I was wondering whether this autumn, migrating starlings would skip their annual visit to cluster around the monastery’s two massive Norfolk Island pines. Sure enough, these last few days, the trees filled up with their flutterings and twitterings.

In a year when our seasons seems to have vanished into an everlasting dry summer, the migration of birds, the shortening of days, and ever so gradually, the decreasing temperatures, are indicators that seasons are changing.

We need seasons. Trees need them to rest and be pruned. Parched fields need rain. Cold temperatures sprout different things. Some things sleep, shed leaves, and wither, while other crops burst forth in life.

Beyond the classic words of Qohelet, that there is a season for everything, seasons give us also a sense of something greater than the immediate, of a bigger, overarching theme to things. November straddles this time of change, starting with the memorials of the dead, followed by the closing of the liturgical year, and ushering in the waiting time of Advent.

A true spirituality based on the Gospel invites us to the inner room, where it’s quieter, where we can notice the little shifts in the seasons of our life

We live in a society of the immediate. We don’t have time for seasons. They’re too slow, too gradual, too imperceptible. We have no patience for things that take a long time to work, for meals that take ages to cook, for exams that take months of study, for diets that take weeks to show, for medications that take long to work, or for therapeutic processes that seem endless. In Freddie Mercury’s words, “we want it all, we want it now”.

A genuine inner life, however, is able to step back from this. A true spirituality based on the Gospel invites us to the inner room, where it’s quieter, where we can notice the little shifts in the seasons of our life. It takes us from the rat race and adrenaline-crazed rush of our daily grind, into a more spacious space.

Betania. An icon written by Nathanael Theuma

The parable of Martha and Mary, where Martha is frittered away by her daily chores, and Mary sits simply at the feet of Jesus, letting his words sink in and bless her, is a beautiful icon of this alternative journey. Jesus is quick to acknowledge this choice: “Martha, Martha you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed – or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her (Luke 10:42).

We care for our souls when we step out of the daily humdrum and breathe the autumn air. We nurture our faith when we don’t rush blindly away from pain into quick fixes.

Our hearts stretch when we move from instant retribution or judgement to the ability to contain what is unresolved in us and in our relationships. We grow in faith when we trust each season of our life, even if it brings inchoate grief, sorrow, and emptiness. Our souls touch the divine not only when we are bent double with suffering, but also when they hear the fall leaves rustling, and the starlings in the trees.

For those whose vision arches beyond the present moment, the quietening of autumn is just a prelude to the irruption of Christmas. Spring, Easter, hope and joy need time to germinate. Allowing for the seasons of nature, life and faith to speak to us is an invitation to truly live fully with eyes and hearts open to the presence of God in everything.

