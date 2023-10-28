You will get a disappointing picture in the press and social media of the way business is being conducted in Malta. The situation is most definitely of concern, as human greed has taken over in decision-making, and business is generally conducted in a reckless manner, with little regard to people and community.

Third-country migrants are being exploited at their workplace. The effect of over-construction on the environment is having a permanent effect on natural beauty. Blind consumerism is ruining families as finances are being stretched to keep up with the Joneses. Poverty, after a long absence, has raised its head again.

Malta’s reputation abroad has been seriously tainted with continuous stories of scandals and corruption. Facing all this, people feel helpless and indifferent. We are paying the price of a laissez-faire attitude in the way we manage the economy.

But it does not necessarily have to be like this. Whether business is virtuous or vicious depends on the decision-maker, whether it is the entrepreneur or the manager. It also depends on the environment where business is conducted – national policy, education, family upbringing, leadership.

It is our choice to either do the right thing or not. We can be the agents of change by returning to basic values

It is by means of business that economies grow, employment expands, social conditions and the quality of life improves, and innovation flourishes. It is our choice to either do the right thing or not. We can be the agents of change by returning to basic values.

We often proclaim the importance of individualism when we have a responsibility to participate in society with full awareness of the needs of our community. This can happen if we rekindle our desire for justice, the urge to kindness, and rediscover our humility.

RELATED STORIES Editorial: We’re on a risky race to the bottom

Editorial: Running the economy on autopilot

The Catholic Church defines justice as the virtue that consists of a constant and firm will to give God and our neighbour their due. People are made in the image of God, and so possess an equal and inherent worth, their human dignity.

Everyone has the right to all that is necessary to live one’s full potential. This is a call to return to family values, the spirit of community, and participation; to be made aware that there are rights and responsibilities, and to consider all options of supporting the poor and the vulnerable. There is dignity in work and workers (whoever they are) and have rights that merit respect.

Justice is accompanied by kindness. Pope Francis describes kindness as a firm and persevering intention to always being good to others, even those who oppose you. He says: “We must restore hope to young people, help the old, be open to the future, spread love. Be poor among the poor. We need to include the excluded and preach peace.” Business is conducted by keeping the margins and periphery of society in sight.

Finally, business decision-makers have to conduct their activity with a strong sense of humility. Pope Francis considers humility as the “golden rule”. “Advancing” for Christians means “lowering oneself”, walking on the humble path, chosen by God, that love and charity proceed, by showing empathy towards employees, customers and the community at large.

We have to be unafraid to stand up for what is right – the right way of growing the economy, and starting or expanding our business. We have to be steadfast in the face of exploitation, injustice and fear. It is virtuous to act with courage in the face of evil.

jfxzahra@surgeadvisory.com