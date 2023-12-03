In Holy Scripture (Proverbs 3:13-18) we find that “Blessed is the one who finds wisdom, and the one who gets understanding, for the gain from her is better than gain from silver and her profit better than gold. She is more precious than jewels, and nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honour. Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace.”

We are in an age of indifference and self-absorption, an age that urges us to focus on ourselves and our own interests. We often speak of intelligence, but while intelligence is the ability to acquire and apply knowledge, wisdom is the ability to use knowledge and experience to make good decisions and judgements. As Albert Einstein put it “wisdom is not a product of schooling but a lifelong attempt to acquire it”.

To shed some light on the thirst for wisdom, Pope Francis draws on one of his favourite saints, St Therese of Lisieux. On the 150th anniversary of her birth, Pope Francis issued an apostolic exhortation on ‘Confidence in the merciful love of God.’

Therese teaches us “the little way of love, self-giving, concern for others and complete trust in the mercy of God,” the pope said in this new document. “At a time when human beings are obsessed with grandeur and new forms of power, Therese points out to us the little way.”

Therese inspires us to be missionary disciples, captivated by the attractiveness of Jesus and the Gospel. Therese shows us the beauty of making our lives a gift.

At a time when the most superficial needs and desires are glorified, she testifies to the radicalism of the Gospel.

In an age of individualism, she makes us discover the value of a love that becomes intercession for others.

In an age that casts aside so many of our brothers and sisters, she teaches us the beauty of concern and responsibility for one another.

At a time of great complexity, she can help us rediscover the importance of simplicity, the absolute primacy of love, trust and abandonment, and thus move beyond a legalistic or moralistic mindset that would fill the Christian life with rules and regulations and cause the joy of the Gospel to grow cold.

Holy Daring, by John Udris

It is confidence and nothing but confidence that must lead us to love. Her boundless confidence encourages all who feel frail, limited and sinful to let themselves be elevated and transformed in order to reach greater heights.

As the pope says in his exhortation, “if all weak and imperfect souls felt what the least of souls feels, that is, the soul of your little Therese, no one would despair of reaching the summit of the mount of love. Jesus does not demand great actions from us, but simply surrender and gratitude”.

As John Udris writes in Holy Daring, it is confidence that chooses to come out of hiding, to give oneself up to mercy, trusting wildly in the promise of salvation rather than letting oneself be terrorised by the heart of condemnation.

