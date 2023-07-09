Sometimes the simplest questions are the hardest. The innocuous Maltese greeting “Kif int?” (how are you?) often elicits a similarly facile answer “mhux ħażin” (not bad). Recently I asked “Kif int?” to an older priest. His answer was quick: “Do you really want to know? Sit down.”

Why is it that this inane question is so uncomfortable to ask? We avoid asking it to characters who are born storytellers, for fear we would get stuck into stories that ramble on for hours. We shy away from asking it to people with a penchant for melodrama and catastrophising.

We particularly do not ask the question to people with a track record of self-pity and a sense of victimhood or entitlement. Most of the time, we simply cannot afford that each human transaction turns into a counselling session or heart-to-heart encounter. Most of the time, we seem to not have available the time and energy for this to happen.

We find ourselves startled and dismayed when we ask the question and the answer is the truth: “I am not well. Struggling. I’ve had better days.” Suddenly the greeting becomes an encounter, an invitation to truly listen to the other. Discomfort is not unrealistic. We dread that the question opens things we cannot deal with when we meet people.

Genuine encounter asks of us to get into the messy business of truly listening, of risking being overwhelmed by the story of the person we’re meeting

What is a Christian’s approach to the invitation to encounter the other? The amount of time Jesus spent socialising, at times in places the Jews considered unbecoming of a rabbi, indicate that he asked more than the initial “kif int?”. He got involved.

The encounter with the Samaritan woman at the well, the night chats with Nicodemus, the day’s journey to Emmaus, the healing of Peter’s mother-in-law and the many other healing miracles indicate a presence which is not cursory or fleeting. Jesus is engaged in interaction, committed, involved. He is moved, at times to tears, in the case of the death of Lazarus. When Jesus asks Zaccheus to scamper down from the tree, he asks the question: “Kif int? Let’s talk over a bite.”

Jesus got to know people. No image brings out this sense of involvement of Jesus more clearly than the episode in the Gospels where Jesus spits and puts his fingers in a deaf man’s ears and touches his tongue (Mark 7:32-35). Jesus understands that the path of healing is messy at times and needs direct involvement in the story of the other.

Genuine encounter asks of us to get into the messy business of truly listening, of risking being overwhelmed by the story of the person we’re meeting. Some people ask me: “What should I say to someone dealing with the unfathomable, with unspeakable tragedy, loss, or trauma?”

The response is simpler than many people think: Nothing. Just be there. To the question “kif int?”, just stay with what is given to you, however difficult it might seem at first. An honest response to a “kif int” question could open a path of genuine growth and healing for the person who sees in it more than a cursory greeting.

As the wise priest said to me: “Do you really want to know? Sit down.” Kif int? then becomes a sacred place, one where pain and joy is held and the story of the other honoured and truly listened to.

