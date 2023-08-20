The Synod of Bishops will be meeting in the Vatican from October 4 to 29, 2023, at an important phase in a two-year process that started on October 9 and 10 of 2021. This is a special synod in many ways, as it is does not address one particular issue, but a synod that lives the experience of synodality; putting synodality in practice in the life of the Church by means of a process of listening, dialogue and reflection.

The main highlight is the process itself by which the synod is being conducted, with the underlying themes of communion (origins and identity as children of one God), participation (by playing a part in the welfare of others and caring for a common home) and mission (listening, learning, loving, going beyond the religious divide).

There is much that organisations (including business) can learn from the synodal process. The origins of the word ‘synod’ is Greek, meaning journeying together. The idea goes back to the early days of the Church in the Acts of the Apostles, chapter 15, where the resolution of difficult issues in the Church needed the participation of those involved to dialogue and learn from the others’ experience. Organisations can benefit from this process. I list here a few takeaways:

First, organisations need to undergo a process of renewal. The Second Vatican Council proposed a “renewal” in the Church to be achieved by journeying together through a process of participation, conversation and reflection. This is what leads the Church to learn through its own experience and this contributes to its own renewal. Pope Francis sees this as a decisive step for the Church’s life and mission in the third millennium.

Second, members of organisations need to listen to others both within and outside the entity. In business jargon, companies need to listen to their stakeholders. Pope Francis challenges Catholics to “become experts in the art of encounter”. This is not an echo-chamber; it is about being open to new ideas by listening humbly to others while expressing oneself sincerely and boldly.

The pope acknowledges that learning to listen can be a “slow and perhaps tiring exercise”, but it is necessary for renewal. Bishops are accompanied by priests, religious and laity in this process. Synodality also welcomes difficult ideas that may lead to disaccord.

Even a well-intentioned process of genuine dialogue faces risks. Perhaps the biggest risk is that of complacency, and being afraid of rocking the boat

Third, organisations test leadership strength. Synodality is about a profound process of consultation, not joint decision- making. A document is drafted by the Synod of Bishops and voted upon paragraph by paragraph. This document assists the pope in taking an informed decision based on the extensive experience that flowed through the meetings, but he is not bound to adopt whatever has been agreed to and written in the document. This is a true test to leadership: choosing the path that leads to enrichment and renewal.

Finally, even a well-intentioned process of genuine dialogue faces risks. Perhaps the biggest risk is that of complacency, and being afraid of rocking the boat by saying: why should we change things when in one way or another they are working?

It can also be looked at as another grand Church event, a space for intellectual and theological debate, but remaining a cold formality and detached from real-life Catholic experience. The real opportunity from synodality lies in its open, participative, dynamic process.

