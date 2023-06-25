Every summer, the Maltese calendar is dotted with festas, decorated churches and streets.

In 1962, at the peak of MLP-Church quarrel, and when anticlericalism was unashamedly rampant, Jeremy Boissevain was researching for his seminal PhD thesis published in 1965 under the title Saints and Fireworks: Religion and Politics in Rural Malta.

Where he went wrong – and later admitted – was when he predicted that due to the changes demanded by Vatican Council II, the pomp and ceremony of the Maltese festa would lessen, and focus would be more on the centrality of Easter in Christian liturgy and ceremonies, and hence on spirituality and existential issues.

One would not be astonished if among Boissevain’s field notes someone were to discover that this idea was suggested to him by a priest, who loved Maltese culture and was overly optimistic about changes many expected as a result of Vatican II. Had Boissevain done his research in contemporary Malta he might have titled his book More Saints and Fireworks: Less Religion and more Politics in Malta!

A solution to this irreligious mess is complex. People pay, and want laugh!

For humans to oppose, in principle, feasts and feasting, would mean they must somehow be lacking in humanity. Throughout history, feasts have been at the heart of life and ubiquitous. Archaeology and anthropology confirm that this social practice existed among the Mesopotamians, Assyrians, Persians, Greeks and Romans, in the Middle Ages and up to the modern world. Very often, festivities are related to religion and its rituals. The Old Testament is full of their description.

Their conviviality creates and supports social cohesion while exhibiting hierarchy, status and power. Feasts are considered a way of pleasing the gods, sustaining cultural and social systems through cooperation and solidarity, thus strengthening identities. They mobilise resources and distribute the latter to help others or to construct patronage.

On the other hand, feasts are also a source of alienation, religious or non-religious, and serve as a psychological compensatory mechanism. By strengthening identities, they create boundaries ‒ ‘the outsider’ and the ‘opposition’. They generate the illusion that a group is religious, alienate us from human inequality, and create one-upmanship syndrome and collective narcissism. Parties and partiti thus are socially constructed, resulting in pika – extreme, excessive competition.

Certain aspects of ‘religious’ feasts in Malta have been degraded to this level. They are no longer a religious ritual but a “tour de force”. This tragicomic situation cries out for a solution, but a solution to this irreligious mess is complex. People pay, and want laugh! (La gente paga, e rider vuole). But this is the rationalisation of the tragic clown Canio, not of a leader! Those who pay the piper are calling the tune.

It’s high time to wake up to the call that Vatican II, referring to St Jerome’s Epistles, made to the clergy 57 years ago: “Ceremonies, however beautiful, or associations, however flourishing, will be of little value (parum proderunt) if they are not directed toward the education of men to Christian maturity” (P.O. par 6).

