Christmas 2023 belongs to history; however, last Christmas was very particular because of the times we are living in.

During Advent, the first reading of practically every day is taken from the Prophet Isaiah. Isaiah brimmed with optimism. Being aware that the Neo-Babylonian Empire – which was keeping the Israelites in exile – was becoming weak and would soon be defeated by Cyrus of Persia, Isaiah sensed that liberation was at hand. Being the people’s prophet, he raised their spirits and told them that they would soon be set free.

The Church’s choice of these readings during Advent is understandable. The liberation of the Israelites from slavery was a sign of our liberation from the slavery of sin and its effects by Jesus Christ. However, even a casual look at our world would make it difficult to share Isaiah’s optimism. Egoism, individualism, personal agendas and corruption are creating new forms of slavery and misery rather than bringing liberation. The wars currently being fought are a case in point.

However, wars are not the only woe of our times. People continue to die of starvation, to live in subhuman conditions, to be humiliated and ill-treated. Either because of poverty that often results from corruption, or because of persecution, millions are forced to leave their homes and embark on dangerous journeys whose destinations are very uncertain. How can we celebrate our liberation from sin if the fruit of sin is so tangible?

Often we lose hope only because we expect God to work as we would work

And yet, Christ’s redemption may not be the failure it appears to be. Evil still offends many people. Take the huge protests against the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza: they are taking place even in countries whose governments, for various reasons, defend Israel’s actions. Among these, the protests in Germany and in Britain, going against their governments’ policy, deserve special mention.

In the US, even some members of the very administration are protesting. In Israel itself, Israelis who disapprove of their government’s doing are making their mind known. None of these subscribe to the ‘My country right or wrong’ adage.

In our times, through the media, evil in any part of the world becomes immediately public domain. Through the same media, its denouncement has become loud enough to be heard by all. Its scope engulfs all sorts of evil, such as the destruction of forests, contributing towards ecological disaster, enslaving people in a way or another.

Positively, the fruit of our Lord’s redemption can be witnessed in the aid offered during natural disasters and in legislation that improves people’s lives.

Many entities are formed to help people in distress. People contribute willingly. Compassion, an infinitely human and, consequently, Christian virtue is still alive: take L-Istrina and the collection for Id-Dar tal-Providenza in our country, for instance.

Often we lose hope only because we expect God to work as we would work. God has his own ways which are not our ways (Is 55,8). God reaches out to the within, to people’s hearts, which he transforms into “hearts of flesh what were hearts of stone” (Cf. Ez 11,19).

We are after tangible results. God does give such results but we are not always capable of perceiving them. We forget that the tree that falls makes more noise than the forest that grows.

