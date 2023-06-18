“There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate,” stated Daphne Caruana Galizia, before she was murdered almost six years ago. Only eyes wide shut deny in which direction our society, families, institutions, values and environment are moving. Is there any place left for hope?

St Peter – a hardened and weak sinner – wrote to the first Christians to “be ready to give a reason of that hope which is in you” (1 Peter 3:15). Hope is what makes life possible, meaningful and beautiful. It is a life-giving reality that cannot be explained, argued about or fabricated. It is a choice experienced only by those who choose it.

Here are a few stories of real-life reasons for “that hope which is in us”:

“Today, after I watched my dog get run over by a car, I sat on the side of the road holding him and crying. And just before he died, he licked the tears off my face.”

“Today, on our 50th wedding anniversary, she smiled at me and said: ‘I only wish I had met you sooner’.”

“Today, after the funeral, I went back to my parents’ empty house – the house I grew up in. As I gazed around, I noticed an old photo of my parents in their 20s sitting on the coffee table. Across the back my dad had written: ‘In this moment, we were infinite’.”

“Today, as my father, brothers, and sisters stood around my mother’s hospital bed, my mother uttered her last coherent words before she died. She simply said: ‘I feel so loved right now. We should have gotten together like this more often’.”

“Today, while I was driving my grandfather to his doctor’s appointment, I complained about hitting two red lights in a row. My grandfather chuckled: ‘You always complain about the red lights, but you never celebrate the green ones’.”

“Today, I saw a man and woman enjoying a drink. The woman was a dwarf and the man six feet tall. Later in the evening they went out onto the dance floor. The man got down on his knees so they could slow dance together. They danced the rest of the night.”

“Today, I interviewed a woman who is terminally ill. ‘So,’ I tried to ask delicately, ‘what is it like to wake up every morning and know that you are dying?’ ‘Well,’ she responded, ‘What is it like to wake up every morning and pretend that you are not?’

“Today, I met a poor refugee beggar. He hadn’t eaten anything in over three days. Then my friend offered him the rest of the sandwich he was eating. The first thing the man said was: ‘We can share it’.”

“Today, my young blind friend explained to me in vivid detail how beautiful his girlfriend is.”

Hope is a free, courageous decision to commit ourselves to the infinite goodness that is already within us and in those around us

Hope is faith in action. It is believing in life, goodness, beauty, meaning. But hope is not just a belief. Hope is a free, courageous decision to commit ourselves to the infinite goodness that is already within us and in those around us. It is knowing that right in the depths of pain and sadness there is a precious treasure waiting to be found.

Hope is making goodness and beauty the starting point and the point of arrival of our

understanding, decisions and relationships. It is the way we see, judge and treat ourselves and others. Hope is knowing that, when everything is said and done, love and goodness will still have the last word.

There are not only crooks but also saints everywhere. God is the reason of our hope, because we know that only love, goodness and beauty will have the last word!

