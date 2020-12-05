Christian Vassallo, a shareholder and a director at Vassallo Group, has been appointed CEO of Campus Residence Malta, also known as Campus Hub.

Vassallo is the first, and so far the only, chartered director in Malta and has many years of experience in the manufacturing, catering and hospitality sector. He has proved himself to be a driver and possesses all the skills required to lead the group’s biggest single capital investment to date. He will continue to serve the group as the strategic director of Vassallo Builders Group Ltd and a director at CaterEssence Ltd.

Campus Hub covers 65,000sqm of accommodation, lecture halls, medical facilities, retail and commercial space for university students in Malta – one that will compare favourably with others all around Europe.

The student village, which is split into six blocks, includes 800 beds in different types of accommodation, approximately 500 new car spaces across four levels of an underground car park, a number of outlets and facilities situated around a plaza, with a tree-lined boulevard linking the University of Malta to the plaza. The complex will also house the University’s language school. The well-being facilities at the complex will cover an area of around 1,400sqm and will include a lap pool, gym, study rooms and a multi-faith hall.