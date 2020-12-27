CSB Group’s yearly Christmas event turned into a virtual one this year, yet the group kept to most of its traditions − the CEO’s motivational speech, performance awards recognising top performers and a raffle in aid of charity. The virtual gathering also served as an opportunity to share views on a challenging yet rewarding year and communicate ambitious 2021 plans aimed at further growth.

CSB Group CEO Michael J. Zammit signing letters to the company’s staff members.

Michael J. Zammit, CSB Group CEO, addressed the various team members coming from CSB Group, VacancyCentre, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty and Regus Malta. He spoke about the 2020 achievements and the hurdles faced during the pandemic and congratulated all the team members on their effort, commitment and exceptional service during this period.

“We have all managed to adapt to this new realty, whether we liked it or not. What I can say is, it has definitely made us stronger and even closer as a team, while allowing for some of us to come out of our comfort zones, thus making some of us more independent in their approach,” Zammit said.

Awards were given to top performers and staff who celebrated five years in employment with the group. Paulina Zolnik received the Rising Star Award, while Bjorn Borg, Patricia Deguara, Ceren Manteca Selles, Caroline Chetcuti and John Tabone received the Supporting Star Award. The Shining Star Award went to Rachel Genovese, Francesca Buhagiar and Samantha Sciberras. The Five-Year Long Service Award was awarded to Sandra Agius, Sharon Grima and Francesca Buhagiar.

The virtual event also included draws of raffle prizes with the money collected being donated to various charitable institutions.

In addition, instead of exchanging gifts, the staff donated money in aid of charity. As in previous years, the directors then doubled that amount, bringing the final sum to a generous one. The four charitable institutions benefitting from these initiatives are The Malta Hospice Movement, Dar Merħba Bik Foundation, The Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta.

As a token of appreciation towards all staff and their dedication, CEO Zammit took some time from his demanding schedule to sign personalised letters addressed to every single group member. These have accompanied thoughtful Christmas gifts which were highly appreciated by the company’s 90+ staff members.

CSB Group would like to wish all their friends, associates, clients and their respective families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.