The Dominican community of Valletta is holding various activities during the festive season.

The Christmas Eve function starts at 11.15pm, followed by Mass at midnight. After Mass, a reception will be held at the centre.

Tomorrow, Christmas Day, Mass times will be the same as on Sundays.

On December 31, there will be the adoration of the Eucharist at 5.15pm, followed by Mass and the Te Deum at 6.15pm.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, Mass times will be the same as on Sundays.

On January 2, Holy Eucharist adoration will start at 5.15pm, followed by Mass and Te Deum for protection from earthquakes.

The feast of the Holy Name of Jesus will be celebrated on January 3. Holy Eucharist adoration will start at 5.15pm, followed by benediction. Mass will be celebrated at 6.15pm, followed by the procession with the statue of Baby Jesus in the church.