The Dominican community of Valletta will be holding the yearly Christmas activities, but with a difference, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, December 16, the parish elderly are being invited for the 8.30am Christmas novena Mass at St Dominic parish church. After Mass, they will be given food and sweets.On Sunday, December 20, instead of the usual Christmas party for more than 100 parish children, boys and girls are now being invited for the 10am novena Mass during which they will be given a gift and a bag of sweets.

Also on December 20, instead of the L-Ikla tal-Ħbieb (A meal for friends), around 100 persons with special needs will be offered a hot meal and a drink to take home after the 11.30am Mass.

Those who would like to help in these activities are to contact the parish priest Michael Camilleri OP on 9988 3297 or email fr.michae23@gmail.com