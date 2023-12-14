On the first Sunday of Advent, the 23four Group organised the annual Christmas Loading activity at St George’s square in Victoria, during which they collected the sum of €4,200. Each member of the group had a specific role in the activity, spread over two days.

The principal aim of the event is to prepare people, especially adolescents and youths, for Advent leading to Christmas.

Each week, the 23four Group organises formative meetings for youths forming part of five groups within the parish of St George.

For the Christmas Loading event, they were encouraged to form part of the organising team, while their parents were asked to cook items to be sold at the event.

The youths, together with their leaders and parishioners, also prepared hot drinks to be served during the activity.

Form 3, 4, and 5 students crafted pure nuts and chocolate logs. They also adorned exclusive 23four souvenir glasses with decorative motifs.

Young children at the event enjoyed crafts, face-painting and games.

On Saturday, singer Eliza Stellini, accompanied on the piano by Steve Buttigieg, interpreted Christmas carols and other songs related to Christmas, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St George’s basilica at 9.30pm. After the adoration, Fr Martin Cilia, MSSP celebrated Mass. The Christmas Loading event ended on Sunday at around noon.

The money collected will be used for the needs of the youths and the parish.