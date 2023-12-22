Carol singing, baking… and a cup of traditional Maltese coffee

A Christmas activity was held at the recently restored windmill in Xewkija. Taking part in the event, themed Ninu Ninu u l-Qagħqiet, were the Tal-Fuklar Folk Group who played folk instruments and sang Christmas carols, including Ninni La Tibkix Iżjed, Ninu Ninu tal-Milied, Libsa bil-Barnuż and O Lejl ta’ Skiet.

The group was made up of Michel Refalo on guitar, George Refalo on tambourine and young singer Amea-Jo.

Accompanying the group was Salvina Portelli, of Nadur, who gave a demonstration of how to prepare the traditional honey ring.

Those who visited the windmill during these festive days were given honey rings and a cup of traditional Maltese coffee (kafe taċ-ċikwejra).

Tal-Fuklar Folk Group (from left) George Refalo, Amea-Jo and Michel Refalo.Tal-Fuklar Folk Group (from left) George Refalo, Amea-Jo and Michel Refalo.

