In the silence of night, on December 24, many will go to our churches and huddle in the cold, watching their children dressed as angels, shepherds and saints. The words of Isaiah will resonate with the news of promise in all our churches and beyond: “The people walking in darkness, have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. You have enlarged the nation and increased their joy.” (Isaiah 9, 2-4)

Coming deep in the midst of our relatively mild winters, when our summer fruit trees are shorn of their leaves and their branches point out forlornly to the sky as if there is no hope left, Christmas makes its entrance imperceptibly: the birth of Jesus comes not with might and fury, not with power and force, not with flashing gaudy lights and promises of boundless prosperity, but with the simplest gift of all: a little child, helpless, homeless, frail like so many born each day in remote corners of the world.

This is not the logic of our times: we want power to be replaced with power, might to be replaced with strength, strength to be complete with force. The language of powerlessness, vulnerability and kindness remains largely alien to our personal and political discourse. To this day, the visions of Isaiah, replete with the images of war tools being replaced by work tools, and wolves at peace with lambs, remains an unfulfilled yearning for peace in our land.

Yet, this is the ultimate promise of Christmas: a hope that sees in the dormant bark, the little bud of spring. It is the story that reads in the traumas of our stories, the invitation to wholeness. It is also the narrative which hopefully translates the anguished contractions of our splintered nation into a welling up of newness and hope in spite of the odds: “In that day the branch of the Lord will be beautiful and glorious, and the fruit of the land will be the pride and glory of the survivors in Israel.” (Isaiah 4, 2)

The theme of restoration of the people of Israel is an overarching theme in Scripture. Time and time again the Chosen People lose their way and wander far from their original calling as the People of God. They wander in the desert for ages. Time and time again, they are called to undertake the arduous task of restoration and reconstruction of the nation: after the exile in Babylon, the people are invited to go back to rebuild Jerusalem and the Temple. To start afresh. To cherish the Covenant, God’s promise of unwavering faithfulness despite of the odds. To hope beyond all hope. To believe in spring, in the midst of winter. To refuse to bow to cynicism and despair.

The birth of Jesus becomes the culmination of this prophetic hope: a swaddling child, who dwells among us, and teaches us a new way of connecting to each other, to God, and to the world.

Like the gospel’s salt and leaven, genuine Christians in Malta embrace this Advent and Christmas in particular as an invitation to stand out of the cycle of bitterness and hopelessness. To reach out to people in need of healing and hope. To provide spaces where people reconnect with what is truly sacred in our lives, in lieu of the false gods that we have worshipped awhile. To take active roles in the restoration of our faith and our broken nation. And to truly announce that in Jesus’s birth, even our darkest winter days, are tinged with the hope of spring, and the smile of a little child.

Fr Frankie Cini is a member ofthe Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP).