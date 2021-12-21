On Thursday, at the end of the novena, there will be a late evening vigil of prayer organised by the youth group for all parish youths at the cathedral in Victoria.

On Christmas Eve, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead Pontifical Vespers with the Cathedral Chapter at 5pm. The bishop will lead a concelebrated Mass and deliver his Christmas message at 11.30pm.

The cathedral choir, led by Mro Carmel P. Grech and the orchestra, under the direction of Mro Joseph Debrincat, will take part.

Mgr Teuma will again preside over the Christmas Day Pontifical Mass at 6pm.

On December 31, there will be solemn adoration of the Holy Eucharist throughout the entire day and the cathedral will be accessible only for those who want to pray.

A Mass of thanksgiving will be led by Bishop Teuma at 6.30pm and at the end he will intone the Te Deum in thanksgiving to God for the favours received throughout the year.

On January 1, 2022, there will be a concelebrated Mass at 8am, on the occasion of the Feast of the Maternity of the Blessed Virgin.

At 5pm, the Cathedral Chapter will sing Solemn Vespers, concluded by the impartation of Eucharistic Benediction. On January 2, feast of the Epiphany, Mgr Teuma will lead another Pontifical Mass at 8am.