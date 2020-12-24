Christmas festivities at the Nadur basilica starts today.

The sacrament of reconciliation will be administered by various priests from other parishes between 6 and 10am and from 4.30 to 8pm. Christmas igil Mass will be celebrated at 6.15pm, while the Midnight Mass service will start at 11.30pm.

On Christmas Day, Masses will be said at 6.30am, 7.30am (at the chapel of St Teresa of Calcutta at Ta’ Kenuna cemetery), 8.30am, 9.45am and 11am. In the evening, vespers will be sung at 4.15pm, followed by the rosary and Eucharistic Benediction. Masses will be said at 5pm and 7pm.

The Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) will broadcast a Christmas concert on Mnarjalive at 7pm. The programme will include singing, poems, a short play and the Christmas sermon.

On Saturday, a display about Eucharistic miracles as exposed by the Italian teenager, the Venerable Carlo Acutis, will be set up at the basilica.

Meanwhile, an artistic Neapolitan crib by Joe Farrugia is on display at the Nadur basilica. Farrugia is a member of the Friends of Crib Society.