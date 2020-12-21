The Christmas novena is currently being held at the Gozo Cathedral with a daily different programme and with the participation of the parish children, particularly those preparing for Holy Communion and Confirmation.

On Wednesday, the last day of the novena, there will be a vigil of prayer organised by the parish youths.

On Christmas Eve, Gozo Bishop Anthony Teuma will lead Pontifical Vespers at the cathedral at 6pm.

There will be a Christmas Eve Mass at 9pm, while Mgr Teuma will lead concelebrated Mass at 11.30pm.

The cathedral choir, led by Mro Carmel P. Grech, and an orchestra directed by Mro Joseph Debrincat will take part. Mgr Teuma will again preside over the Christmas Day Pontifical Mass at 6pm.

On the last day of the year, there will be solemn adoration of the Holy Eucharist throughout the day and a Mass of thanksgiving by Mgr Teuma at 6.30pm. The Te Deum will be sung.

On Friday, January 1, Cardinal Mario Grech will be greeted at the cathedral at 6pm. He will then preside over a concelebrated Pontifical Mass.

On Sunday, January 3, feast of the Epiphany, Bishop Teuma will lead Pontifical Mass at 6pm.

Meanwhile, a traditional Neapolitan crib has been set up in one of the cathedral’s side chapels.

The figurines are attributed to a master craftsman from Via San Gregorio Armeno, Naples, the street where Italy’s most famous Nativity scenes are created.