The Bonsai Culture Group Malta, a registered voluntary organisation, is once again holding its Xmas Bonsai Exhibition for Charity event this weekend.

Funds raised will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

The exhibition will be held at the group's clubhouse in Notre Dame Arch Street, Floriana, on Saturday, December 18, and on Sunday, December 19, from 9am until 6pm. President George Vella will officially open the exhibition.

This is the first public event for the Bonsai Culture Group Malta since the start of the pandemic. The group hopes to raise ample funds for the MCCFF.