The Barocco Foundation is hosting another lunchtime concert at St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta on Tuesday, December 21. Titled Christmas Classics, the concert will feature soprano Hannah Bonnici and harpist Jacob Portelli, who will perform a choice of Christmas songs and arias.

The programme includes sacred classics such as Domine Deus, Rex Coelestis from Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi, Ave Maria by William Gomez, Ladate Dominum from Vesperae solennes de confessore by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sinfonia Pastorale by Emmanuel Galea, The Little Road to Bethlehem by Michael Head and Mary, Did You Know? by Buddy Greene and Mark Lowry.

Hannah Tong (née Bonnici) studied classical voice at the Johann Strauss School of Music where she graduated with a Diploma in Voice in 2016. She was an active member of the Manoel Theatre Youth Opera for five years (2013-2018), performing in several concerts and operas. She is now furthering her music studies under the mentorship of soprano Juliette Bisazza.

Portelli is proficient in both the Celtic and the concert grand pedal harp. He was invited to perform with Cordia Quartet for Queen of England and regularly performs in prestigious events such as state dinners and national gala events presided by the president and prime minister, at Verdala Palace, San Anton Residence and the Grand Master’s Palace.

The concert starts at 12.30pm. Admission is at a suggested €10 donation. One can obtain tickets at the venue itself, by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling 7968 0952. Patrons must wear a mask during the performance and present a vaccine certificate at the entrance.