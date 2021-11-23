Christmas has kicked off in Valletta, where the festive lights were switched on last Monday evening.

The Valletta Cultural Agency, which was responsible for the colourful decorations, has also kicked off its Christmas in the City entertainment programme which will continue until the new year.

The lights were switched on by Culture Minister Jose' Herrera with agency CEO Jason Micallef.

A large Christmas Tree has been set up just inside the city's gate, opposite parliament, while a crib has been built in St John Square.