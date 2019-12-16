The soloists of the Canova Chamber Orchestra, a group of young and dynamic musicians founded by Enrico Saverio Pagano in 2014, are this week presenting a programme focused on the European baroque tradition in collaboration with young violinist Indro Borreani.

Those present will listen to solo violin pieces, alongside works for string orchestra and the famous Jean-Philippe Rameau’s dances. In conclusion, there will be a medley of the most beautiful traditional Christmas songs.

The concert, being organised by the Italian Cultural Institute in collaboration with the Italian Embassy, is being presented at the St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta on Wednesday at 5pm. Entrance is free.

More information about the concert may be obtained at segreteria.iiclavalletta@esteri.it