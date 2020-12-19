A group of musicians from Valletta’s King’s Own Band, under the direction of Mro Sandro Camilleri, will come together to play some festive music tomorrow.

The programme includes a number of Christmas classics like White Christmas and Oh Come, All Ye Faithful together with more modern anthems.

The public is invited to attend the concert at the basilica of Porto Salvo and St Dominic in Valletta at 6.30pm. COVID-19 measures are to be respected.