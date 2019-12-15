A Christmas Concert by the St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra, choir and soloists under the baton of Mro Mark Agius, was recently organised for Farsons Group employees and their families. The concert, held at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, was hosted by group chairman Louis Farrugia and Mrs Farrugia. It was followed by festive refreshments and a visit to the Cathedral Museum.

In an address to the gathering, Mr Farrugia said: “This is a unique occasion organised to close off our celebrations marking the 90th anniversary of brewing last year and the 90th anniversary of Cisk this year.

“We are celebrating the vision and determination of those who came before us and sustained by all those who today work for Farsons with passion, commitment and competence.”

Mr Farrugia also spoke on how important it is for Farsons to have values of success, teamwork, respect, integrity and high-quality standards.