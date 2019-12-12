The Divine Mercy Sanctuary in Naxxar will this evening be hosting a concert organised by the Malta School of Music (part of the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College for the Performing Arts).

Entitled A Christmas Celebration, the concert will feature music students from the various instrumental courses offered by the school. Taking part will be the school’s wind band, clarinet ensemble, vocal ensemble, saxophone ensemble, string orchestra and young singers.

They will be performing works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, Anderson, Williams and Whitacre, among others.

The Mikiel Anton Vassalli College (MAVC), established in 2017, is the national network of specialised State schools for the Visual and Performing Arts Education in Malta and Gozo. The network of schools within this newly set-up college are: the Malta School of Music, the Malta School of Art, The Malta School of Drama and Dance, and the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School.

Around 4,000 learners are currently registered in these schools with over 200 specialised teachers and educators in the respective sector. Courses offered in these schools lead to qualifications from MQF Level 1 up to MQF Level 5 (Higher Diploma).

A Christmas Celebration is being presented at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary in Naxxar today at 7pm. Entrance is free.