Independence square in Victoria was the venue of a Christmas concert by Mro Antoine & Friends band, accompanied by singer Maria Portelli and folklore groups.

The band was made up of Manwel Rapa on accordion, Raymond Bonello on bass guitar, Frank Buhagiar on guitar, Stefan Scerri on violin, Roberta Young on double bass, Peter Saliba on mandolin, Angelo Axiaq on the żafżafa, Noemi Portelli on flute and Teresa Rapa on tambourine.

Popular Christmas hymns with arrangements by Antoine Mercieca were played, including Bambin Iswed, Fuq Tiben f’Maxtura, Ġej il-Milied, Ħallejt O Alla s-Sema, Il-Pasturi, Milied Flimkien, Milied Qaddis, Ninġabru Ja Nsara, Ninni La Tibkix Izjed, Ninu Ninu tal-Milied, Noel Noel, O Lejl ta’ Skiet and The Little Drummer Boy.

The Cittadella Folk Group and Għaqda Folklor Xagħri took part. The audience was given various Christmas treats, including honey rings, chestnuts, walnuts and figs.

The concert was supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry.