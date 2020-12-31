The Manoel Theatre and the FTZ Community Foundation are presenting a special Christmas celebration with one of Malta’s best known tenors, Nico Darmanin, under the care of musical director Kris Spiteri.

Darmanin will be accompanied by three female singers, Jasmine Abela, Nadine Axisa and Nikki Vella during this concert which is filled with swinging grooves.

The concert will feature the Kris Spiteri Trio, with Alex Debono on the drums, Simon Sammut on double bass and Spiteri on the piano. Trumpet virtuoso Adrian ‘ir-Russu’ Brincat will make a guest appearance.

The Teatru Manoel Christmas Special, which kicked off on Tuesday, is being held again this afternoon at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta at 3pm. For more information, and tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt. The concert will also be shown on TVM tomorrow, January 1, at 4.45pm and on Saturday on TVM 2 at 9pm.