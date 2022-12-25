A Christmas concert by the name of Incarnatus Est is being organised at the Xagħra basilica, Gozo, on December 28 at 7pm.

The concert is organised by the Voci Angeliche Choir, which is the official Xagħra basilica choir and is made up of 28 choristers, and the Cordia String Quartet, formed by musicians David Lang, Emese Tóth, Jacob Portelli and Frank Camilleri.

The evening of carols will take place at the basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady in Xagħra, Gozo, and will sing in four and six voices. Entrance is free.

This event is held by the Xagħra Local Council in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo. Any proceedings collected during this concert will be in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.