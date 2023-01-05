The tradition of Christmas concertinos at Il-Ħaġar museum, in Victoria, was kept alive with the presentation of short concerts on three consecutive Saturdays, which proved to be a great success.

The violin, clarinet, flute and brass ensembles of the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School presented the first concert, Joy to the World, on December 10.

Those participating were Colette and Krista Attard, Sean Paul Azzopardi, Jacques Bouvier, Alyssia Cardona, Nathaniel and Paul Cassar, Miriana Falzon, Paula Sherry Grech, Brady and Kristen Grima, David Magrin, Guillermo Ganet Martinez, Jurgen Mercieca, Lucas Joe Portelli, Alicja Sadowska, Rose Ann Sciberras, and Keith and Kurt Vella.

The students were accompanied by their tutors Pierre Louis Attard, Eric Bugeja, Sarah Cassar, Noel Curmi and Joseph Grech. Works by Agioritis, Bach, Badelt, Cerulli, Gerrard, Hopkins, Massa, Tchaikovsky and Zimmer were executed.

The second concertino, on December 17, was Christmas Brass! with the participation of the Brass Tubes Ensemble under the drection of Mark Gauci.

The other concertino, presented by the girls section of the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica, was held on Christmas Eve.

Titled In dulci Jubilo, the concert consisted of a selection of Christmas carols, under the direction of George J. Frendo.