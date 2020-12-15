Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is keeping to its custom of presenting concertinos during festive season.

The first instrumental and vocal recital, Christmas Charm, was held recently. It featured two sisters, accompanied by pianist Francis Camilleri.

Valentina Rapa performed works on her saxophone alto, followed by soprano Antonella Rapa.

Another concert, Gloria in excelsis, will be held on Saturday, at 11.30am. It will feature the Laudate Pueri choir.

The concerts are supported by the Gozo Ministry’s cultural heritage directorate.