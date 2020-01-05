Chorus Urbanus commemorated its 44th anniversary with the presentation of its annual Christmas concert at St George’s Basilica with a repeat performance at Lija parish church.

This year’s concert featured the Chorus Urbanus, the Urbanus Junior Choir and their soloists and the Urbanus Festive Orchestra under the direction of John Galea, the choir’s musical director for the past 40 years.

The programme included the ‘Pifa’ movement from Handel’s Messiah, the ‘Gloria’ from Karl Kempter’s Pastoralmesse, traditional carols and evergreens, particularly those by John Rutter.

The St George’s Basilica concert, Feel the Magic of Christmas, rounded up the first edition of Feel the Magic series of concerts launched by Chorus Urbanus Productions during 2019. The Lija concert brought to an end the commemorative year marking the 425th anniversary of Lija parish and the 325th anniversary of the dedication of the church to Christ the Saviour.